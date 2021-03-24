New documentary on Pope Francis to feature also his efforts in recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. “Francesco”, a new documentary about Pope Francis, will be available to watch on DiscoveryPlus on March 28.

The film director and producer is Oscar-nominated filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky. Among the producers of the documentary is also Emmy-nominated Armenian-American film producer Eric Esrailian.

Eric Esrailian stated that it’s an honor to share the film “Francesco” with Pope Francis. “Personally, I am also so grateful for his unequivocal leadership in raising massive awareness about the Armenian Genocide despite geopolitical pressure to stay silent”, he said on Facebook.

Esrailian also posted a photo showing Pope Francis praying at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. “I was honored to be here when Pope Francis prayed at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and drew the world’s attention to Armenia once again. Watch our film Francesco with Pope Francis on DiscoveryPlus this Sunday and learn about his powerful efforts to recognize the Armenian Genocide ad much more. Despite decades of denial and geopolitical maneuvering by denialists, our U.S. Senate, House, Library of Congress and the enlightened world now publicly recognize the historical facts...something even denialists do in private. Bipartisan members of Congress are now calling on President Biden to make sure the Executive Branch follows suit”, he added.

The film tells about the life and activity of Pope Francis. It also includes interviews with the Pope, his family members and others.

The film premiered at Rome Film Festival On October 21, 2020. It received the famous Italian Kinéo award.

