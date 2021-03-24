Armenia records highest number of daily coronavirus cases in past three months - 1164

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. 1164 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 186,184, the ministry of healthcare reports.

313 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 169,485.

The death toll has risen to 3398 (14 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

5775 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 12,436.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 865 (3 new such cases).

