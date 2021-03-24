Former MP Hakob Hakobyan dies aged 58

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Hakobyan elected from Ararat province has died at the age of 58 on March 24, the Ararat Governor’s Office told Armenpress.

“Yes, he has died, but we do not have additional information”, the Office said.

According to some media reports, the former MP has died from coronavirus disease.

Hakob Hakobyan has served as MP from 1999 to 2003. In 2003 he was again re-elected.

