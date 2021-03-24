Defense Minister Harutyunyan, Russia’s army chief Gerasimov discuss modernization of Armenian military

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valeriy Gerasimov held a telephone conversation in the evening of March 23 and discussed issues concerning the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, namely the unified actions of the Armenian-Russian joint military contingents, as well as the solution of the security issues of the Syunik Province, the defense ministry said in a news release.

“The modernization and large-scale reforms programs of the Armenian Armed Forces were discussed.”

Harutyunyan and Gerasimov also agreed to hold additional negotiations during an upcoming high-level Russian delegation’s visit to Armenia which is expected to take place soon for more comprehensive discussions of the abovementioned issues.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan