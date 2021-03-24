Parliament session – LIVE
YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding a regular session.
The bills debated yesterday, including the opposition’s bill on lifting the martial law, will be put up to voting.
Thereafter, the lawmakers will debate the election of judge of the Court of Cassation.
The MPs will also debate a number of other bills during today’s session.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:00 Parliament session – LIVE
- 09:51 Road condition
- 08:56 European Stocks - 23-03-21
- 08:55 US stocks down - 23-03-21
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-03-21
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 23-03-21
- 08:47 Oil Prices Down - 23-03-21
- 03.23-22:08 European Parliament officials urge Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs
- 03.23-21:41 Montserrat Caballé’s album ‘’Armenia and Artsakh - Island of Christianity՛՛ presented in Madrid
- 03.23-18:45 It's necessary to focus on Turkey's negative role in the region – FM Ayvazian to Le Monde
- 03.23-18:22 No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – defense ministry
- 03.23-18:15 Prosperous Armenia Party to participate in early elections without any coalition
- 03.23-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-03-21
- 03.23-17:24 Asian Stocks - 23-03-21
- 03.23-17:04 Sarkissian and Pashinyan discuss domestic situation, early elections
- 03.23-16:17 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Minister of labor and social affairs
- 03.23-15:41 Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss ongoing security measures in Syunik province
- 03.23-15:37 Israel goes to vote for 4th time in less than 2 years
- 03.23-14:29 “Use every drop of water sparingly” –hydrometeorologist warns as Turkish dams and climate change cut resources
- 03.23-14:00 Armenian community calls on Belgian PM to condemn terrorism sponsorship by Turkey and Azerbaijan
- 03.23-12:29 Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments
- 03.23-12:17 Ruling bloc seeks to abolish preferential voting and adopt full proportional system ahead of snap polls
- 03.23-11:48 “Biden is a man of his word” – White House source on possible forthcoming recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 03.23-11:36 Artsakh reports 7 daily coronavirus cases
- 03.23-11:08 Coronavirus: Armenia reports 801 new cases in one day
21:40, 03.18.2021
Viewed 2472 times Aliyev's visit to occupied territories of Artsakh speaks about future aggressive plans – Artsakh MFA
10:42, 03.17.2021
Viewed 2215 times US Congressmen introduce resolution urging Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian POWs
15:15, 03.20.2021
Viewed 2192 times Karabakh conflict is not solved – PM Pashinyan
16:39, 03.19.2021
Viewed 2153 times Azerbaijani President’s aggressive rhetoric complicates constructive cooperation – Luxembourg FM
15:07, 03.18.2021
Viewed 2091 times Armenia to hold early elections of parliament on June 20, says Pashinyan