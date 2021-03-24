Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding a regular session.

The bills debated yesterday, including the opposition’s bill on lifting the martial law, will be put up to voting.

Thereafter, the lawmakers will debate the election of judge of the Court of Cassation.

The MPs will also debate a number of other bills during today’s session.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



