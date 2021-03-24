LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 March:

The price of aluminum up by 0.49% to $2234.00, copper price down by 0.05% to $9013.00, lead price up by 1.78% to $1975.50, nickel price up by 2.55% to $16584.00, tin price up by 2.74% to $26045.00, zinc price up by 2.04% to $2855.00, molybdenum price down by 0.43% to $25309.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.