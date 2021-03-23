Prosperous Armenia Party to participate in early elections without any coalition

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia Party will not impede the holding of early parliamentary elections and will participate in the elections without any coalition, ARMENPRESS reports MP from Prosperous Armenia Party Shake Isayan said at the parliament.

''I want to reaffirm the position of Prosperous Armenia Party. If the current leadership has enough will to organize early elections on June 20, Prosperous Armenia Party will not hinder it. Yes, that process is necessary for overcoming the political crisis. Prosperous Armenia Party will participate in the elections with a separate list, without any coalitions'', Isayan said.