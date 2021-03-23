Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-03-21

YEREVAN, 23 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 528.12 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 627.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.16 drams to 6.93 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.89 drams to 727.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 36.21 drams to 29478.87 drams. Silver price down by 7.08 drams to 437.05 drams. Platinum price up by 183.37 drams to 20086.69 drams.