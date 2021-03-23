President Sarkissian holds meeting with Minister of labor and social affairs

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The minister reported the President on the ongoing activities and programs of the ministry, in particular introducing the assistance programs for the population of Artsakh, as well as for the persons who became disabled due to the recent war.

President Sarkissian said the complete and proper implementation of these and similar other programs is a priority.

The cooperation opportunities between the Presidential administration and the ministry on a number of programs were discussed at the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan