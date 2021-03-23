Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss ongoing security measures in Syunik province

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation on March 23, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The defense ministers discussed the main directions of the large-scale reforms launched in the Armenian Armed Forces, the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, in particular connected with the united actions of joint troops, as well as the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh. The officials also discussed the ongoing security measures in Armenia’s Syunik province.

The Armenian and Russian defense ministers also discussed the military-political situation in the region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan