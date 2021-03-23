Armenian community calls on Belgian PM to condemn terrorism sponsorship by Turkey and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) and the Comité des Arméniens de Belgique (CAB) has addressed a letter to Belgian Prime Minister Alexandro De Croo, calling on to condemn any state sponsorship of terrorism, reminding that during the 44th day of war in Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Turkey have used mercenaries, the EAFJD told Armenpress.

The letter was addressed to the PM in memory of the innocent victims of terror attack in Brussels in 2016.

“In the letter the Armenian community of Belgium expresses its support and solidarity to the Belgian government and citizens who became the victims of that tragic event, highlighting the need for fighting against terrorism and thus, protecting the free, democratic public. The letter addressed to the Belgian PM also states that the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh also suffered from the atrocities of terrorist fighters deployed by Turkey and Azerbaijan during the Nagorno Karabakh war of September-November 2020. The letter calls on the Belgian government to condemn any state sponsorship of terrorism and expresses confidence that it is not in Belgium’s interest to have partner countries that use such means to achieve their geopolitical goals”, the statement says.

