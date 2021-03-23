Ruling bloc seeks to abolish preferential voting and adopt full proportional system ahead of snap polls

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step bloc is inclined to adopt amendments to the Electoral Code to switch to a full proportional system without preferential voting before the early elections, My Step bloc leader Lilit Makunts told reporters.

“Discussions are ongoing now,” she said.

Asked whether or not other changes will also be made in the electoral code, Makunts said: “Electoral Code amendments imply rather large changes, and a decision in this regard should also be made, and also the changes must be realistic for the upcoming early elections.”

Makunts said that their pre-election party list will be headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan had earlier announced that early elections of parliament will be held on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan