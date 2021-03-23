“Biden is a man of his word” – White House source on possible forthcoming recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The Biden Administration believes it is important to acknowledge history in respect to the issue of the Armenian Genocide, a White House spokesperson has told Kathimerini.

“As a presidential candidate, President Biden commemorated the 1.5 million Armenian men, women, and children who lost their lives in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. He said then that we must never forget or remain silent about this horrific campaign,” the spokesperson said, replying to a request from Kathimerini for reaction to a letter initiated by Senator Bob Menenez and co-signed by 36 other Senators of both parties.

“And we will forever respect the perseverance of the Armenian people in the wake of such a great tragedy. This administration is committed to promoting respect for human rights and ensuring such atrocities are not repeated. A critical part of that is acknowledging history.”

After the Kathimerini article, Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer said that his source from the White House has told him that the Biden Administration is indeed planning to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“When asked whether the statement confirms the genocide recognition would indeed go ahead, a White House advisor told me that’s what he [Biden] pledged as a candidate and that’s the policy going forward,’ Bremmer said in a GZERO Media exclusive.

Bremmer said that he’s heard of another White House official, when asked about a forthcoming announcement over the matter on April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, said that “Biden is a man of his word”.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan