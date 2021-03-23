Search operations for missing in action resume, says Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of dead servicemen and the missing in action in the Hadrut region, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.
So far, a total of 1518 bodies have been found during the search operations.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
