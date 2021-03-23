U.S. Senate confirms Marty Walsh as next labor secretary 

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed former union leader Marty Walsh, a son of Irish immigrants, as the next labor secretary, boosting Biden’s efforts to expand workers’ protection and delivering a win for the country’s organized labor movement, Reuters reports.

His confirmation, by a 68-29 margin on Monday evening, is likely to have a major impact on U.S. workplace laws and regulations, including vigorous enforcement of occupational safety and health rules, overtime payments and proper administration of employee benefit plans.

Walsh, 53, led Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council for two years before winning the 2013 race for mayor with strong backing from large labor groups. He has also served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.