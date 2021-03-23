Serviceman dies after evacuation from heavy blizzard

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

Two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia went missing on March 21 when they were re-locating from one base to another in a heavy blizzard.

The Defense Ministry said they were able to locate the missing servicemen in the afternoon of March 22. “All necessary actions for evacuating the servicemen were launched. After carrying out evacuation in severe weather conditions, K. Shahnazaryan was taken to a military hospital. He is in a serious condition. Unfortunately, A. Hovhannisyan’s life couldn’t be saved,” the ministry said. It also conveyed condolences to the families of A. Hovhannisyan.

Military police are probing the incident.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan