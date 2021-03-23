Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January 2021 compared to January 2020. The largest share of export belongs to Russia, comprising 43 million 651 thousand USD, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reports.

Export worth 156 million 697.2 thousand USD has been conducted from Armenia in January 2021. Meanwhile last year this number was 176 million 623.6 thousand USD. Thus, the export declined by 11.3% in the first month of the year.

The export to the EAEU countries comprised 44 million 794.0 thousand USD. The export to Belarus declined by 27.4%, whereas to Kazakhstan it increased by 24.8%.

In January 2021 the export from Armenia to Ukraine has greatly declined by 68.7%, comprising 458.2 thousand USD.

The export to the EU states has declined by 36%, comprising 27 million 773.5 thousand USD. However, the export to some member states of the EU has registered a major increase in January. For instance, the export to France has increased by 69.7% compared to January 2020, comprising 562.4 thousand USD, to Germany – by 18.7%, comprising 5 million 331.3 thousand USD.

The export to China increased by 2.6 times.

The export declined to the following countries: Japan (97.7%), Switzerland (51.1%), Iran (36.3%), Georgia (13%).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



