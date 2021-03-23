LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.16% to $2223.00, copper price down by 0.66% to $9017.50, lead price up by 0.99% to $1941.00, nickel price up by 0.75% to $16171.00, tin price down by 2.31% to $25350.00, zinc price down by 0.59% to $2798.00, molybdenum price stood at $25419.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.