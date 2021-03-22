Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-03-21

YEREVAN, 22 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 527.76 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 627.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.48 drams to 731.32 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 151.70 drams to 29442.66 drams. Silver price up by 0.67 drams to 444.13 drams. Platinum price down by 733.92 drams to 19903.32 drams.








