LHK lawmaker Gevorg Gorgisyan “invited” to NSS

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party lawmaker Gevorg Gorgisyan says he has been summoned by the National Security Service for a “conversation”.

“Eventually my turn has come,” he said in a statement. “They invited me to have a conversation about the November 10 capture of the parliament building,” he said, referring to the 2020 November 10 protests in Yerevan, when demonstrators angry over the terms of the Karabakh armistice stormed the parliament building and the government headquarters.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan