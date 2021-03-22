President Sarkissian holds meeting with Aram Sargsyan and Artak Zeynalyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with the Chairman of the Hanrapetutyun Party Aram Sargsyan and member of the party’s board Artak Zeynalyan as part of the meetings with parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces.

The domestic situation and ways for overcoming the crisis were discussed, the presidency said.

Aram Sargsyan and Artak Zeynalyan presented their viewpoints and position.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan