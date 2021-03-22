Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

President Sarkissian holds meeting with Aram Sargsyan and Artak Zeynalyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with the Chairman of the Hanrapetutyun Party Aram Sargsyan and member of the party’s board Artak Zeynalyan as part of the meetings with parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces.

The domestic situation and ways for overcoming the crisis were discussed, the presidency said.

Aram Sargsyan and Artak Zeynalyan presented their viewpoints and position.

