Evolution to open broadcasting studio in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Evolution, leading international B2B developer and provider of products for the online gaming industry, has announced the opening of a broadcasting studio in Yerevan. The modern state-of-the-art studio will be part of the company global network of and serve online casino operators with all over the world with English speaking live dealer tables. With A-Z product development in-house, including design, software and technical development, Evolution is a pioneer, constantly aiming to push the limits of what has been done in terms of online user experience. Evolution’s broadcasting units operate 24/7 and function like giant TV-studios in which employees lead the games and interact with players live in front of the camera. By entering the Armenian market, Evolution will create 100s of entry-level job opportunities for local youth in Yerevan and its surroundings.

- We chose Yerevan mainly for its availability of our desired workforce and the on-going development of the city. Like with our other sites, our aim is longterm and we want to become an attractive employer which can offer the Armenian youth the opportunity to take their first career step in an international company. As we train our teams in-house, we don’t require specific work experience, just a good level of English, and we very much look forward to welcome our first group of motivated Armenian team members to their first training in our Evolution Academy”, states Jacob Claesson, Head of Operations – Georgia & Armenia at Evolution.

The studio will be located just south of the city center of Yerevan. Construction work is expected to begin in the next month, with vacancies to open over the course of the coming months.

Evolution is a world-leader in innovative software solutions for online gaming employing more than 10,000 EVOlutioneers of 80+ nationalities across its 20+ locations. Evolution develops, produces, markets and licenses fully integrated B2B live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators. The company was founded in 2006 and it is listed on Nasdaq Nordic since 2015.

More information: https://www.evolution.com