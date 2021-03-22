Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

Two Armenian servicemen missing in blizzard

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian servicemen have gone missing in a blizzard, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Monday.

Contact was lost with the servicemen when they were re-locating from one military position of the Armenian Armed Forces to another in a heavy blizzard on March 21.

“The non-stop blizzard is hindering search and rescue operations which were launched yesterday. All necessary actions are being taken to find the servicemen,” the defense ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








