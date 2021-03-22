Two Armenian servicemen missing in blizzard

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian servicemen have gone missing in a blizzard, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Monday.

Contact was lost with the servicemen when they were re-locating from one military position of the Armenian Armed Forces to another in a heavy blizzard on March 21.

“The non-stop blizzard is hindering search and rescue operations which were launched yesterday. All necessary actions are being taken to find the servicemen,” the defense ministry said.

