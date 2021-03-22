Pashinyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces to senior officer staff

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the defense ministry to introduce newly-appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan to the senior officer staff, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks Pashinyan expressed hope that Mr. Davtyan will continue his mission with the same high level as he did during his previous positions. “Of course, this mission is not easy, as we are facing very difficult times, and the problems are more than serious. Number one task is to protect the Army, the Armed Forces and number two task is to do so that necessary reforms take place in the Armed Forces which will first of all strengthen the Armed Forces, Armenia’s external security defense level and of course, the trust of all of us to our Armed Forces and our security system.

Mr. Davtyan, I congratulate you on reassuming this high status. Let me express confidence that we will manage to solve the problems which are in the interests of our country and our people. I wish you good luck in your responsible position and hope that we will overcome the difficulties we are facing for known reasons as soon as possible.

I also would like to mention one more fact: in 2018 when I was introducing you as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, I highlighted the fact of accurately maintaining the factor of the Armed Forces being as apolitical and I must say that you have also done this task at a very high level”, Pashinyan stated.

He stated that the developments which took place starting from February to this day are understandable in many parameters. “I want to note, assure that it didn’t leave any human, political trace on me, I just want to ask let’s agree that we must maintain the principles of the Armed Forces being as apolitical in the future. This is firstly necessary to the Armed Forces, not to me, or any concrete person or group”, the PM said.

In his turn Artak Davtyan thanked the PM for the trust and stated: “Of course, we will implement all the tasks and I am sure that the Armed Forces will not have participation to any political processes which are not envisaged by the Constitution and laws”, he said, expressing hope that they will manage to solve all the problems facing the Armed Forces with joint efforts.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan