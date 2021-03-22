‘Armed Forces will maintain neutrality in political matters’ – Lt. General Artak Davtyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan issued a statement on March 22, shortly after assuming office by virtue of law.

“The Armed Forces of Armenia have fulfilled and will continue fulfilling its mission to ensure the continuation of the work that was started in the direction of revaluing and strengthening the security system of our country and Artsakh after the 44-day heroic and selfless war, and in terms of eliminating external threats.

The situation which was created after the well known statement issued by the command of the armed forces is resolved, and the existing disputes shifted to the legal arena.

The Armed Forces of Armenia, having a constitutional status of being subordinate to the Government and under civilian supervision, will maintain neutrality in political matters, and will be guided only by the exclusive duty of ensuring the defense, security, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of the Republic of Armenia,” Lt. General Davtyan said.

