Coronavirus: Armenia reports 506 daily cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. 506 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 184,219, the ministry of healthcare reports.

432 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 168,721.

The death toll has risen to 3360 (12 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3753 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 11,278.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 860 (3 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan