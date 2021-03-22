214 entities under investigation within framework of stolen asset recovery law

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. In 2020, the General Prosecution’s Confiscation of Illegally-Obtained Assets Division launched probes over assets owned by 214 entities, the Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told lawmakers during the meeting of the parliamentary committee on state-legal affairs on the government’s 2020 action plan’s performance report.

The stolen asset recovery law, officially known as the Law on Confiscation of Illegally-Obtained Assets, was adopted by parliament in 2020 April. In September of 2020 the division in charge of investigating alleged illicitly acquired assets was launched in the general prosecution.

Badasyan said that within the period of the division’s inception until December 31 the prosecution received materials on 201 casefiles regarding 430 entities possibly owning illegally acquired assets. “As a result of checking the grounds required for launching studies, a decision was made to start studies regarding the assets owned by 214 of them, and the studies are ongoing,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan