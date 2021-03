Search for MIAs halted due to weather, Artsakh rescuers say

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Weather conditions and low visibility prompted Artsakh authorities to halt search and rescue operations for the missing-in-action of the 2020 war, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

So far Artsakh rescuers retrieved the bodies of 1518 servicemen and civilians.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan