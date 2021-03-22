Judicial Code bill heavily amended after first reading
YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan announced that the bill on amending the Judicial Code has been heavily amended after the first reading in parliament.
He said the bill was amended as a result of cooperation between the government and lawmakers, given the “numerous concerns”.
Badasyan released the final version of the bill online.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
