Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province, as well as the Vardenyats Pass, Berd Chambarak highway are closed.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

