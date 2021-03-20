Pashinyan comments on problems existing in judiciary

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has touched upon the problems existing in the judicial system during his meeting with the residents of Ujan community in Aragatsotn province.

“Today the greatest problem are courts. We have granted freedom and independence to the courts. For 20 years the judges in Armenia have not had an opportunity for making decisions independently, and we have granted them that opportunity, but some of them have used this opportunity for running to their old leaders for fulfilling their will. And they will be punished”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan