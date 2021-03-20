Opening of regional communications beneficial for Armenia and Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. During a meeting with the residents of Nerkin Bazmaberd community in the Aragatsotn province today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talked about the opening of regional communications and roads.

Pashinyan stated that the opening of communications is beneficial for Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We need to move forward and the way of moving forward is what is under discussions today: the talk is about the opening of regional communications and roads. If someone says that the opening of the roads is beneficial to Azerbaijan only, don’t believe it. If someone says that the opening of communications is beneficial to Armenia only, again don’t believe it. The opening of communications, especially in this situation, is beneficial for both Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is beneficial for Azerbaijan as it should get a communication with Nakhijevan. It is beneficial for Armenia because we must get a reliable railway and land communication with the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran. This means that our country’s economy can change considerably”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan