Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 5-7 degrees

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Precipitation is forecast in Armenia in the daytime of March 20 and on March 23-25 in most of the regions, the ministry of emergency situations reports.

Air temperature will gradually rise by 5-7 degrees in the daytime of March 20 and on March 21-23.

 

