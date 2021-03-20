Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 5-7 degrees
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Precipitation is forecast in Armenia in the daytime of March 20 and on March 23-25 in most of the regions, the ministry of emergency situations reports.
Air temperature will gradually rise by 5-7 degrees in the daytime of March 20 and on March 21-23.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
