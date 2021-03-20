Armenia ready to make efforts for dignified peace in region: FM addresses message on Francophonie Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has addressed a message on the International Francophonie Day, the MFA told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“March 20 is celebrated around the world as the International Francophonie Day. Nearly 300 million French-speakers around the world celebrate this day not only as a celebration of the French language, but also reaffirm their will to “live together” in the context of solidarity and cultural diversity. Armenia, which currently chairs the Francophonie summit, attaches great importance to the celebration of the Francophonie Day which symbolizes peace, solidarity, tolerance and cultural diversity.

The strengthening of peace, solidarity and mutual relationships based on mutual trust, which open development paths, are important in the Francophonie fundamental value system. Hatred, discrimination and falsification are rejected here.

It’s regrettable that not all countries in our region share these universal values. On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan, with the direct support of Turkey and the involvement of foreign terrorists, have unleashed an aggression against Artsakh, which caused heavy humanitarian problems for the peaceful population. In this context the decision by the numerous representatives of the world’s Francophonie family to stand by us in the difficult days of the war is of utmost importance for the Armenian people.

Being committed to the Francophonie and universal civilizational values, Armenia is ready to continue making efforts for the establishment of fair and dignified peace in the region. As you know, in March-April of each year the bi-monthly Francophonie is celebrated in Armenia within the frames of which various cultural and educational events are being implemented in the country’s capital and provinces. Due to the COVID-19-related restrictions this year it’s impossible to celebrate the Francophonie Day in a way as each of us would like.

Nevertheless, we are convinced that all Armenian francophonies of schools, universities, local authorities and civil society will celebrate this symbolic day dedicated to the French language and the Francophonie. We hope the pandemic will be overcome in Armenia and the whole world next spring, and the Francophonie community of our society will have the opportunity of enjoying the traditional bi-monthly.

On the occasion of the International Francophonie Day I wish our Organization to always be relevant and justify the expectations of the peoples of the Francophonie space”.

