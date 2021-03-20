PM Pashinyan congratulates Tunisian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Republic of Tunisia Hichem Mechichi on the country’s Independence Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads, in part:

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on the national holiday of the Republic of Tunisia - Independence Day.

Armenia is eager to develop relations with Tunisia, promote the bilateral agenda and the ongoing interaction as part of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

We are hopeful that the friendly relations between Armenia and Tunisia will be further strengthened and expanded for the two peoples’ prosperity and progress.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you every success and all the best, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Tunisia.”