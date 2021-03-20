Pashinyan comments on statement of First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. During a meeting with the residents of Nerkin Bazmaberd in the Aragatsotn province today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the statement of First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan according to which he proposed the PM to find asylum in another country with the insurance of legal guarantees for impunity.

“Levon Ter-Petrosyan is making a statement, says “let’s organize the PM’s departure from Armenia for him to find asylum in another country. I didn’t get it. During his glorious political career Levon Ter-Petrosyan has twice showed a very good example of escape. Do I look like a man who can escape? If the people decide to shoot me, I will stand humbly under that shooting wall. Let no one think that I will run from any decision made by the people”, he said.

