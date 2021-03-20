Russia records 9,632 new daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 9,632 to 4,447,570 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate is 0.22%.

The total number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 292,259, the lowest number since October 16, 2020.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 392 in the past 24 hours, down from 443 the day before. The total number of coronavirus fatalities has reached 94,659.

The coronavirus recoveries in the country rose by 11,279 to 4,060,652 in the past day.