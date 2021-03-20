COVID-19: Germany confirmed over 16,000 new cases in past days
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with coronavirus in Germany has increased by 16,033 over the past days, reports TASS.
The death cases have increased by 207.
Germany’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 2 million 645 thousand 783.
The death toll rose to 74,565.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
