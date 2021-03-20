Artsakh state minister discusses post-war social problems with Armenia’s minister of labor  

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. State Minister, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan received Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan on March 19, the Office of the Artsakh State Minister told Armenpress.

The meeting focused on the solution of social problems caused by the recent war.

The State Minister of Artsakh thanked the Armenian government for the social assistance programs, stating that these measures have greatly contributed to the restoration of normal life of the Artsakh people.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan