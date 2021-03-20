UK PM Boris Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying “he did not feel a thing”, Reuters reports.

Johnson, 56, received his vaccine at the same hospital where almost a year ago he was put in an intensive care unit after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill.

“I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick,” Johnson said after receiving the injection at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

Johnson received his vaccine as European countries on Friday resumed using the AstraZeneca shot after regulators said its benefits outweighed any risks following recent reports of blood clots.