Artsakh reports 7 daily coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. 7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 19.

Currently, 17 infected patients receive treatment at hospitals, while the others – at home.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh has reached 2432.

The ministry once again urged citizens to follow all the safety rules to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan