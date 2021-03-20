Armenia, Uruguay FMs discuss cooperation agenda

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The ministers during their talk exchanged views on the Armenian-Uruguayan cooperation agenda both at the bilateral and multilateral formats.

Both praised the development dynamics of the ties based on mutual respect and reaffirmed their readiness to take action to further expand and enrich the bilateral agenda. In this context the officials highlighted the bridging role of the Armenian community of Uruguay in terms of strengthening the relations between the two countries.

The Armenian and Uruguayan Foreign Ministers also discussed a number of issues relating to the international and regional security and peace. They specifically emphasized the necessity for human rights protection in conflict situations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan