March 20 – International Day of Happiness

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The UN member states celebrate March 20 as the International Day of Happiness.

The UN General Assembly declared March 20 as a Happiness Day in 2012.

The UN calls on member states to celebrate this day through respective educational-information programs since search for happiness is the person’s main goal.

193 representatives of the UN member states unanimously voted in favor of the decision to declare March 20 as International Day of Happiness.

The Happy Planet Index combines three elements to show how efficiently residents of different countries are using environmental resources to lead long, happy lives. Those are Wellbeing, Life expectancy, Ecological Footprint.

The top ten list of the happiest countries include Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Norway, New Zealand and Austria.

