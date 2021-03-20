Coronavirus: Armenia reports 1071 daily cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. 1071 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 183,127, the ministry of healthcare reports.

459 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 167,977.

The death toll has risen to 3332 (12 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

5959 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 10,963.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 855 (4 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan