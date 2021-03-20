LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.27% to $2226.50, copper price up by 0.59% to $9077.50, lead price down by 1.16% to $1922.00, nickel price up by 0.02% to $16051.00, tin price up by 0.50% to $25950.00, zinc price down by 0.35% to $2814.50, molybdenum price down by 2.29% to $25419.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.