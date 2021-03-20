Pashinyan visits Aragatsotn province

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in the Aragatsotn province for community visits, the PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

“Meeting-discussions are expected with the residents of the province.

The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to the memory of fallen servicemen and will meet with the families of our soldiers fallen at the recent Artsakh War”, Mane Gevorgyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan