Armenian Defense Minister visits Central Military Hospital

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited on March 19 the Central Clinical Military Hospital.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Vagharshak Harutyunyan toured in some of the departments of the hospital, discussed the existing problems with relevant Defense Ministry officials and the heads of the hospital.

During the visit Defense Minister Harutyunyan also met with the servicemen who had been injured during the Artsakh war unleashed by Azerbaijan in September, 2020, inquired about their health situation, treatment process and wished them speedy recovery.