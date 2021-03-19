Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-03-21

YEREVAN, 19 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 527.87 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.99 drams to 627.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 7.12 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.48 drams to 734.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 38.62 drams to 29290.96 drams. Silver price up by 5.12 drams to 443.46 drams. Platinum price up by 390.65 drams to 20637.24 drams.