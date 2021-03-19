Armenia presents its tourism potential at leading Russian travel show

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has presented its tourism potential at the Moscow International Travel & Tourism (MITT) trade show which took place in the Russian capital from March 16 to 18, the ministry of economy told Armenpress.

20 tour companies from Armenia participated in the exhibition with the support of the Tourism Committee of the ministry of economy.

The leading international travel and tourism trade show in Russia and the CIS has been attended by 1500 companies from 229 countries.

One of the first visitors to the Armenian pavilion was the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova who met with acting chair of the Tourism Committee of Armenia Alfred Kocharyan to discuss the bilateral cooperation prospects.

During those three days the Armenian pavilion managed to attract the interests of the Russian visitors and others with its various offers for tourism – adventure tourism, gastro tours, wine directions, Yerevan and provincial festivals, real experiments, etc.

The Armenian Embassy in Russia had a contribution to the unique presentation of the Armenian pavilion at the trade show.

On March 17 Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan hosted the representatives of Armenia on the sidelines of their visit in Moscow. The Ambassador highlighted presenting Armenia’s tourism potential at these difficult times and strengthening the Armenian-Russian ties.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan