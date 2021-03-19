Artsakh confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

43 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 18.

Currently, 17 infected patients receive treatment at hospitals, while the others – at home.

The ministry once again urges citizens to follow all the safety rules to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan